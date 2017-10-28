Amber Alert issued for missing two-year-old Florida girl

WESTVILLE, Fla. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Walton County girl.

Two-year-old Gracie Harding was last seen in the 1600 block of Otter Pond in Westerville. She may be with Rebecca Harding, Joseph Harding and Paul Vaughan.

Gracie was last seen wearing a diaper.

Rebecca Harding is a white female, 33 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, a hooded sweater and pajama pants.

Joseph Harding is a white male, 35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans. He has a mustache and full beard

Paul Vaughan is a white male, 39 years old, 6 feet tall, 300 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, cut off jean shorts and no shoes.

At this point, it's not clear the relationship among any of them.

They may be traveling in a 1996 red Ford Mustang with an Alabama license plate.

If you have any information about where they might be, call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 850-333-7021 or 911.

Download the 10News app. We'll send a push alert when there are new developments.

© 2017 WTSP-TV