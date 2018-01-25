New details on Amber Alert for missing NC 4-year-old

Raul Johnson-submitted photo.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 4-year-old boy.

According to the Scotland County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office, Raul Johnson is described as an Indian boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 3 feet tall and weighs a little under 40 pounds.

Officials said the boy's grandfather was watching him Wednesday when he lost track of the child and called police.

Johnson was wearing a white and orange tiger-striped shirt with tiger graphics printed on it and a pair of white pants with rocket ships printed on them, authorities said.

The boy was last seen traveling on foot in Laurinburg, North Carolina, according to authorities.

On Wednesday night, crews searched two ponds near the place where Johnson was last spotted. Police dogs had tracked the boy's scent to those bodies of water, and authorities spotted barefoot footprints near the ponds.

A search also took place in a nearby wooded area. More than 200 law enforcement officers and volunteers were taking part overall.

Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call 911 or 910-276-3385.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WCNC.COM