American Airlines passenger jumps off plane at airport, feds say

Tun Lon Sein. MECKLENBURG COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

An American Airlines passenger allegedly attempted to bite a flight attendant and then jumped off a plane after it pushed back from a gate at a North Carolina airport, CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV reports.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Tun Lon Sein refused to return to his seat on American Airlines Flight 5242 Thursday morning and attempted to bite the flight attendant's hand in order to reach a door on the plane.

The flight to New Bern, North Carolina, was holding on the tarmac after pushing back from its gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

"Sein spoke little or no English during these events," the criminal complaint says. "However, circumstances surrounding his actions show that Sein understood the directions of the F/A, as well as the safety requirements of commercial air travel."

American said in a statement that Sein was apprehended by law enforcement. He could be sentenced to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of interfering with flight crew members.

The flight was operated by PSA Airlines, an American subsidiary. After the incident, the plane returned to the gate and was rescreened while passengers waited in the terminal, American said.

The flight arrived in New Bern about an hour and a half late.

