Anadarko to shut down 3,000 oil wells after fatal home explosion

(Photo: SKY9)

WELD COUNTY - Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced Wednesday afternoon that it will shut down 3,000 oil wells similar to the one 170 feet from a home in Firestone that was the site of an explosion and fire that claimed two lives last week.

In a news release, the energy company did not definitively say the well is the cause of the explosion, which remains under investigation by the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission and Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District and Firestone Police Department.

The explosion leveled a home in the Oak Meadows subdivision near the intersection of Colorado and Firestone Boulevards the evening of April 17.

The bodies of 42-year-old Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law 42-year-old Joey Irwin III were later found in the basement.

% INLINE %

RELATED: Cause of deadly Firestone home explosion 'narrowed down'

RELATED: 2 bodies found in basement after Weld County home explosion

High school science teacher Erin Martinez was injured, as was her 11-year-old son, who was released from the hospital that same day. Mark Martinez is Erin Martinez's husband, and Irwin is her brother.

Anadarko says it operates an older vertical well that was drilled by a previous operator approximately 200 feet from the home.

On Friday, investigators from the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District told 9NEWS they are “confident” about the cause, but will hold off on releasing it until they are 100 percent certain.

Family members told 9NEWS they suspected something that went wrong with the water heater led up to the explosion and subsequent fire.

Anadarko says it will shut down similar vertical wells in northeast Colorado until field personnel “can conduct additional inspections and testing of the associated equipment, such as facilities and underground lines associated with each wellhead.”

The wells account for 13,000 net barrels of production each day, Anadarko said.

They went on to say they will face “particular focus” on places where houses and commercial developments are being built.

The company says this process could take two to four weeks, depending on weather.

More coverage is available from the Denver Business Journal: Anadarko Petroleum to shut down thousands of wells following fatal house explosion in Firestone

You can read Anadarko's full statement below:

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) provided the following statement regarding the tragic home explosion and fire in Firestone, Colo., that occurred on April 17.

"This terrible tragedy has left all of us with heavy hearts, and the families and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers," said Al Walker, Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO. "Words cannot express how saddened we are that this occurred in a community where many of our employees, their families, and friends live and work. We share the community's gratitude for the courageous response of neighbors and nearby construction crews who quickly came to the aid of the family, as well as the first responders and others who made sure surrounding homes were kept safe."

While there is still much that is not yet known regarding the potential contributing factors, Anadarko operates an older vertical well that was drilled by a previous operator in 1993 and is located approximately 200 feet from where the home was recently built. As such, the company has been working cooperatively with fire officials and state regulatory agencies in their investigations since the time of the accident.

While these events remain under active investigation and much remains to be determined, in an abundance of caution, since the company operates more than 3,000 producing vertical wells of the same vintage, it has taken proactive measures to shut in all vertical wells across the counties in northeast Colorado where it operates. The wells will remain shut in until the company's field personnel can conduct additional inspections and testing of the associated equipment, such as facilities and underground lines associated with each wellhead. Particular focus is being placed on areas where housing and commercial developments are occurring in close proximity to existing infrastructure. The wells will not be restarted until each has undergone and passed these additional inspections. Anadarko currently anticipates the process will take two to four weeks, depending on weather. The wells currently account for total production of about 13,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"Our teams will remain actively engaged with residents in the Firestone community," said Brad Holly, Anadarko Sr. Vice President, U.S. Onshore Exploration and Production. "Colorado residents must feel safe in their own homes, and I want to be clear that we are committed to understanding all that we can about this tragedy as we work with each investigating agency until causes can be determined."

© 2017 KUSA-TV