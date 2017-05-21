BAYTOWN, Texas - A woman out to dinner Saturday night at a Cici’s Pizza in Baytown pulled out her phone and caught the moment dinner plates went flying.

According to Terry Sarlls, a group of women walked into the restaurant around 7 p.m. and caused quite a commotion with an employee.

In the 40-second video, Sarlls shared with KHOU 11 News, you can see one of the women pick up a dinner plate and throw it at the Cici’s worker.

The worker then did the same.

According to the store’s manager, the group has caused trouble inside the pizza place before.

It’s unclear if Baytown Police were called to the plate pandemonium.

