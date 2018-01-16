Animal cruelty videos increase demand for natural and organic food

LAKELAND, Fla. - Videos that highlight animal cruelty, like the one released today by The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) showing conditions inside the nation's largest egg producer, drive people to businesses like Sunny Florida Organics.

"Before it was behind the curtains," said Luis, owner of the Lakeland business. "Now when they see proof, when they see a video, they say 'well now I want to be more conscious about what's going on.'"

The video appears to show wounded and dead birds covered in feces. Their cages are infested by hundreds of roaches. ARM says the video was shot at Cal-Maine's egg farm in Lake Wales.

Such videos place animal treatment at top of mind for customers, including asking how the animals are fed, Luis said.

"The main thing is make sure its local," he said. "They don't want to see an egg from another state."

The story, which you can see tonight at 11 p.m. on 10Nightside, also includes a visit toa free-range farm where chickens are fed organic feed.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV