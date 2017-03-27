AP: 'Bathroom bill' to cost North Carolina $3.76B

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Despite Republican assurances that North Carolina's "bathroom bill" isn't hurting the economy, The Associated Press has determined that it'll cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.



The law excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide anti-discrimination protections, and requires transgender people to use restrooms at many public buildings based on their gender at birth.



Already the NCAA has avoided the state and some performers have canceled concerts.

