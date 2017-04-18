Officer running breath tests fired after possible intoxication

Austin police badge (Photo: KVUE)

An Austin police officer tasked with operating a breathalyzer at the Travis County Jail has been fired after a self-test indicated he possibly came to work intoxicated.

KVUE and Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski has learned the officer, who has not been identified as of Tuesday morning, was performing a “self-test” to maintain his certification to operate the machine. The officer notified his sergeant the machine indicated he may be just below the legal limit for intoxication.

The sergeant, who has also not been identified, received a 60-day suspension after he allegedly did not handle the situation properly.

City officials are expected to release disciplinary memos later Tuesday about the incidents.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

© 2017 KVUE-TV