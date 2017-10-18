Are people really selling their disaster benefits following Hurricane Irma?

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Children and Families is aware that some people are getting disaster food benefits and selling them.

They know of ads on Craigslist and people posting about it on Facebook. They have a team of investigators at facilities that screens people for fraud.

If they’re caught, they’re denied on the spot. If they’re caught selling them online, DCF and law enforcement go after them too.

“We have a team here that if we have information as we’re interviewing and talking with the customer that they get referred to our Public Benefit Integrity group, and if we have concerns, they’re not approved,” said William D’Aiuto with DCF.

