A person holds an iPhone displaying the Facebook app logo in front of a computer screen showing the Facebook login page on Aug. 3, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

Are your Facebook "friends" actually your friends?

It’s a legal question that could have widespread ramifications.

Recently, a judge in Miami was asked to recuse herself, because one of her Facebook "friends" was an attorney associated with the case.

One appeals court said she should have recused herself, another says it wasn't necessary.

Now, it's an issue that could make its way to the Florida Supreme Court, and maybe even the U.S. Supreme Court.

10News is wondering - what are the legal implications of liking someone on Facebook, following them, including them in your social network, etc.?

