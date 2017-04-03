Area teenager victim of E. coli outbreak from peanut butter substitute

An E. Coli outbreak linked to the I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter products sickened a Manatee County girl. (Photo: The Centers for Disease Control)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A local teenager survived an illness after she was exposed to the E. coli bacteria traced to a recalled peanut butter substitute.

The Bradenton Herald reported Monday that Lily O'Neal, 14, was one of 29 people nationwide who was sickened by Escherichia coli found through laboratory tests of the I.M. Healthy SoyNut product with the "Best Buy" date of August 30 or August 31, 2018.

The illness caused O'Neal to have kidney failure and led to her being admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for a month. Her condition worsened to the point where she had temporary paralysis and lapsed into a coma, the Herald wrote.

O'Neal has since made a full recovery. So far, no deaths have been linked to the outbreak, now diagnosed in 12 states.

The products affected include the I.M. Healthy Soynut Butters and all varieties of I.M. Healthy Granola products. The recall was expanded and now includes the Dixie Diner's Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter and the Lifestyle Yogurt Peanut Crunch.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend to completely seal and throw away all I.M. Healthy Soynut products.

