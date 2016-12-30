Arizona family wakes to menorah-turned-swastika in front yard

A Chandler woman shared this photo on Facebook of her family's menorah vandalized and turned into a swastika in their front yard. Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: Naomi Ellis/Facebook)

CHANDLER - A Phoenix-area family woke up Friday to a disturbing image -- their hand-built menorah turned into a swastika

Seth Ellis said he built the menorah after his boys saw other families with holiday lights and wanted their own.

Naomi Ellis, Seth's wife, said she woke up to the disturbing discovery Friday morning and hoped police would come help her take it down before her boys, ages 9, 7 and 5, woke up.

She shared the story of the disturbing vandalism on Facebook.

"I’m not sure I quite understand it myself, nor have I ever understood racism or prejudice in any form," she wrote. "How can people can be filled with so much hate and violence? To think that someone would make such an effort to hurt and vandalize a family, is downright sickening."

Police confirmed they were investigating the situation after receiving a call about the vandalism around 5 a.m. and sending an officer to the home around 5:30 a.m.

They said it will be up to a judge to determine if the vandalism qualifies as a hate crime.

“It made me really angry," Naomi said Friday afternoon. "But mostly it made me really sad. We live in a really great community with wonderful neighbors and friends and I don’t want that here and I don’t think any of the people that live here want that kind of hate here.”

“I was angry, but at the same time I had to get to work right then and there," Seth said. "So I felt bad too because I had to wake my wife up, who had to call and deal with the cops.”

Naomi said it was difficult to explain to their children what had happened, but they have received a strong outpouring of support from the community.

Seth also put together another menorah and spray painted it Friday afternoon. A group of neighbors planned to light it with the Ellis family around sundown Friday night.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Chandler police at 480-782-4000.

