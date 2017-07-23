Carjacking hero, victim meet for first time

CREDIT: KTHV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- It’s a reunion of two people thrown together by violence, now trying to help each other out.

Two people who didn't know each other just three days ago, are now known by the entire state. Adrian Harris, the victim in Wednesday’s carjacking, and Tim Lincoln, the hero in many people's eyes, met face to face for the very first time Saturday. Lincoln told us he's getting so much attention, but thinks the support needs to be shifted.

"I just want to help her out,” said Lincoln.

He and Harris are now bound together through an unfortunate incident, that just so happens to have a fairy tale ending. Earlier this week Harris was carjacked at a Chick-fil-A in Little Rock. Lincoln intervened, stopped the suspect in his tracks as he tried to flee in Harris’ car, and helped to save the day.

"I didn't know what was going on except for the police officers trying to gain entry to this vehicle. He ran and there were shots fired. When he ran I just wanted to contain the situation,” Lincoln said.

The encouragement Harris has received since the incident is a feeling she's never felt before.

"It's great, I never thought you could have so much support and people on your side. It's a blessing to be honest,” said Harris.

People from all over the country have been reaching out to Lincoln and praising him for his bravery. But he said he only did what he hopes any person would do in this situation.

“It's a great chance to help somebody and it makes you feel good. When you feel good, you’re going to turn around and do something else good,” Lincoln said.

He took to Facebook with a post in hopes of setting the record straight.

I'd like everyone to meet my new friend Adrian Nicole Harris. This is the young lady Who was snatched from her car on... Posted by Tim Lincoln on Saturday, July 22, 2017

“Many people have reached out to me with offers to buy me a car, a beer, to fixing my bumper. I appreciate the offers but the fact of the matter is, I need nothing,” Lincoln said. "A lot of people have reached out to me all over the country. I've talked to people in Wyoming, Tampa, Michigan and Arizona. There’s all kind of things people are wanting to do for me. I really don't need anything.”

He's encouraging all those wanting to help him, to help the person he thinks needs it the most. And he’s working overtime to make sure Harris gets a new set of wheels.

A lot of people already reached out to Lincoln before he posted on Facebook Saturday morning. He said he’s working with city leaders, police, and local car dealerships to get Harris in a new car possibly as early as next week.

© 2017 KTHV-TV