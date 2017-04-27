Arkansas executes 4th inmate in 8 days

Kenneth Williams.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for a condemned man in Arkansas late Thursday night, paving the way for the state to put to death its fourth inmate in eight days.

The late night ruling cleared the way for the death of convicted killer Kenneth Williams, who had been scheduled to die at 7 p.m. Arkansas time. His death wrapped up an execution spree that drew global headlines yet fell short of the state's ambitious plans.

Earlier, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson placed a courtesy pause on the state's fourth lethal injection in just over a week, as officials awaited the ruling from the high court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit denied all three requests for a stay of execution made by Williams' lawyers. The announcement was made by Judd Deere, spokesman for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who commended the execution.

U.S. District Court shot down another possibility of halting the execution, denying Williams' motion for a preliminary injunction stopping the execution on the grounds that the family of a victim — a family that has forgiven Williams — was not notified of a clemency hearing.

As the evening ticked on, Williams requested communion with his last meal, KARK-TV News reported. He also was brought a tray meal of fried chicken, barbecue beans, rice, corn, tomatoes, cinnamon rolls, cookies, bread and punch, according to KARK.

The state had hoped to inject eight convicted killers over 11 days and beat the clock on the expiration date of a key drug, midazolam, that can be difficult to acquire for lethal purposes. Four men won court stays, three were executed. Lawyers for Williams continued to press the courts for a legal stay to save their client's life.

Williams, 38, was sentenced to die in 2000 for fatally shooting farmer and former deputy warden Cecil Boren, 57. Williams had been serving life in prison for killing a college cheerleader when he escaped, fatally shot Boren at his home a few miles from the prison and then fled in Boren's pickup to Missouri.

Williams was recaptured after a police chase when he crashed the pickup into a water delivery truck — killing driver Michael Greenwood. Williams claims he is a changed man, that God has transformed him and that "revealing these truths meant more to me then being granted clemency."

His lawyers petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court, saying three health care professionals have determined Williams was "intellectually disabled" and thus couldn't be executed.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM