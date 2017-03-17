Armed and female: More women are carrying guns

More women are carrying handguns, according to a local gun store owner. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- 66 year old Mary Shirley says she was watching television one morning when she heard someone breaking in through the front window of her home.

She says she warned him she had a gun but the suspect, Timothy Tugman, did not listen.

That's when she says she had no choice but to shoot.

10 News stopped by the St. Pete gun store where the owner tells us he sees more and more woman coming in purchasing a firearm.

It become so popular their are even guns and merchandise that target the female client.

"You have to protect yourself this day and age. People are becoming so brazen. I told him I had a gun and now I'm not afraid to use it," says Shirley.

