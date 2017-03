A 55-year-old man drowned Saturday morning after he collapsed while operating the Sun Sports parasail boat.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Sheriff's office deputies are on scene of an individual armed with a gun at the 5000 block of 80th Way N. in unincorporated Pinellas County.

There are reports of shots being fired.

Authorities are asking for all people to avoid the area.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV