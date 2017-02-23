Arrest made in accidental shooting death of Polk 4-year-old

Demeko DeSean Robinson (Photo: Auburndale Police Department)

AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- Aggravated manslaughter and weapons charges were brought against a Polk man in the accidental shooting death of a young boy in January.

The 4-year-old, Avion Cymani Walker, was allegedly left alone by his mother's boyfriend Demeko DeSean Robinson, 26 when Walker shot himself in the face on January 20. The boy died later after being transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Robinson was located by Auburndale police around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning while he was sitting in a vehicle at 376 Century Boulevard.

Police said that Robinson hid the 9 mm caliber handgun Walker used during the shooting outside of the apartment. In addition to the handgun, APD recovered a .22 caliber rifle with a shortened barrel.

Robinson faces an additional charges of tampering with evidence, possession of an altered firearm and giving false information to officers.

(© 2017 WTSP)