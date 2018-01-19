DNA evidence leads to arrest in Florida woman's death

The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest made in connection to Jordan Cooper's death (right). Authorities say they arrested Joe Arthur Tuner (left). Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has announced an arrest in connection with the death investigation of Jordan Cooper.

Deputies said they arrested a man named Joe Arthur Turner, 27. He has been in the Clay County Jail since December 29, 2017 on a felony charge.

Cooper, 25, was reported missing last November by her mother. She was later found dead in the attic of her home on December 9, 2017. Deputies said she was heavily concealed under insulation.

After they found her body, authorities launched an investigation. They connected her death to a burglary that happened on November 1, 2017 in the same neighborhood. Burglary detectives worked with homicide detectives and they deemed Turner a suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for Turner and authorities found him hiding in his attic. Deputies said his home is on the same road as Cooper.

When authorities found Turner, they said they also found women's clothing, which matched clothing taken from Cooper's home. This allowed authorities enough cause to issue a search warrant for his DNA.

Authorities tested Turner's DNA and said it positively matched a band-aid in Cooper's home. They said his DNA also matched evidence gathered from a sexual assault kit in the investigation.

Turner is now facing murder, burglary and sexual battery charges.

