Arrest made in Ruskin double-homicide

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

RUSKIN, Fla. - A 32-year-year woman has been arrested and facesg murder charges for killing two people inside a home last week.

Samona Louise Ramey, of Fourth Street in Wimauma, faces two counts of first-degree felony murder with firearm-discharge.

Ramey remained in the Hillsborough County Jail on Monday under no bond.

Ramey is accused of killing Juanita Donna Solorzano, 33, and Alexis Martinez, 24, who were found shot to death inside a home at 2611 14th Ave. on Jan. 24.

Investigators are also searching for an unidentified man who was captured on surveillance video that they would like to interview:

Anyone with any information regarding the killings or who may know the identity of the unidentified subject is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 727-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV