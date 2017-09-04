As teen drug overdoses increase, one mother wishes she saw the signs

Jamie Lynne Church and her mother Lynne Knowles

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. – Lynne Knowles thought it wouldn’t happen to her.

Teenagers dying from drug overdoses doubled from 1999 to 2015, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“My daughter was a beautiful young girl,” she said. “These are Jamie’s ashes. When she died, I didn’t know what to do with them.”

Knowles said had no clue that her daughter, Jamie Lynne Church, was a drug addict while in high school.

“By the time she graduated from high school, she had to use 3 times a day,” she said.

After a few stints in rehab and a move across the country, Jamie died from a drug overdose in 2011.

Looking back, Knowles said there may have been signs. There was a time Jamie fell asleep on the couch, and Knowles told herself it was because she was in high school and tired.

“She wasn’t tired. She was high,” she said.

Knowles hired a private detective after Jamie graduated high school to find out where she was.

But she found her on her own. She was In a drugstore bathroom, passed out on the floor with a needle in her arm.

Knowles had no clue where to turn for help.

“Nobody wants to believe their child is doing drugs,” she said.

There were 772 drug overdose death among teens aged 15 to 19 in 2015, according to the CDC.

“I go to more funerals now than I ever thought I would and it’s children in our area who are dying every day from overdoses,” Knowles said.

Private dog detection

Samantha Triplett’s K-9’s are busier than ever.

They’re hired to sniff out drugs inside homes.

“Good girl,” says Triplett, owner of STK9 Training Company Inc, after one of her dogs found some fake drugs with the same scent as real narcotics. “They are detecting main stream drugs.”

Because STK9 Training Company is a private business, they don’t have to contact authorities if something is detected.

“If the dog alerts, we don’t physically go through the item,” Triplett said. “They search. They alert and that’s the end of our job. We notify the client and it’s up to client for them to do what they want.





The increased demand has led Triplett to go from three dogs to 11.

The service, at a minimum, costs about $150. They also go to schools, nightclubs and are even called to search vehicles.

“If we detect drugs, people need to know what resources are,” Triplett said. “Depending on area, we list out what appropriate agencies are good to communicate with.”

Hiring a private company like STK9 is an idea Knowles, the parent, agrees with.

“It’s what’s best for you and your family,” she said. “If it’s going through hiring these drug seeking dogs, purchasing drug kit, hiring detective, whatever it takes.”

Knowles, who volunteers with a local drug coalition and speaks at numerous events, tells parents to have a plan.

“If I could go back those little things that cropped up, I would have gone to my local county drug coalition and educated myself because I wasn’t educated,” she said.

County drug coalitions

Hillsborough

Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance

2815 E. Henry Ave., B-1, Tampa

hcada.com

Pinellas

Live Free!

6655 66th St. North, Pinellas Park

pinellascoalition.com

Pasco

Pasco County Drug Coalition

7809 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

pascoasap.com

Polk

InnerAct Alliance

621 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland

inneractalliance.org

Manatee

Drug Free Manatee

1112 Manatee Ave. West, Bradenton

drugfreemanatee.org

Sarasota

Sarasota Coalition on Substance Abuse

2340 Colson Ave., Sarasota

scosa.org

Other Bay Area resources

Nar-Anon

For those dealing with the drug use or addiction of a family member or friend.

naranonfl.org or 1-888-947-8885

Narateen

For teens and tweens dealing with a friend or family member that is using or abusing drugs and alcohol.

naranonfl.org or 1-888-947-8885

Metropolitan Ministries

2002 N Florida Ave., Tampa // 813-209-1000 // info@metromin.org

DACCO

4422 E Columbus Dr., Tampa // 813-984-1818

Adult Children of Alcoholics

610 1/2 Horatio St., Apt 3, Tampa // 813-253-0506

Drug Court Coordinator

800 East Twigs St., room 605, Tampa // 813-272-5518

ACTS

4612 N. 56th St., Tampa // 813-367-2572

Florida Area Command of Salvation Army, Hillsborough

1603 N. Florida Ave., Tampa // 813-226-0055

Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center

813-972-0471

Turning Point of Tampa, Inc.

6227 Sheldon Rd., Tampa // 813-882-3003

Town and Country Hospital

6001 Webb Rd., Tampa // 813-888-7060

Addictions Recovery Unit

6001 Webb Rd., Tampa, FL 33615 // 813-884-1904

Counseling Services @ Town and Country Hospital

813-884-1904

Tri-County Central Office, Inc AA

8019 Himes Ave., Suite 104, Tampa // aainfo@aatampa-area.org // 813-933-9123

District 8 of Al-Anon AFG Information Services

P.O. Box 341947, Tampa // tampabayalanon.org // 813-881-9372

Tampa Funcoast Area of Narcotics Anonymous NA

P.O. Box 9730, Tampa // tampa-na.org

Phoenix House

510 Vonderburg Dr., Suite 301, Brandon // 813-881-1000 // phoenixhouse.org

AddictionResource.com

Helping communities become drug-free and raising awareness on the consequences of addiction

HealthFinder.gov

Promoting better health through education and awareness

DrugRehab.com

Addiction Care & Education // 844-221-1540

