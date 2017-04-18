Asteroid, known as 'The Rock' to pass right by earth Wednesday

Did you know that a massive space asteroid is going to pass right by us.

The asteroid, which astronomers have named ‘The Rock,’ will miss us by a mere million miles. It sounds like a lot, but in the grand scheme of the galaxy, it’s not that far.

The asteroid is between 650 meters and 1.4 kilometers in size, moving at 33 meters per second. It’s the closest an asteroid of its size will have come to the Earth in 13 years.

So we’re trying to find out today if there’s anything with a rock that big that could do damage to our planet.

