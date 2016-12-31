21 people stranded for over six hours rescued from Knott's Berry Farm ride

A firefighter lowers a rider from Sky Cabin at Knott’s Berry Farm on Friday night. (Photo: CBS)

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) - It was a harrowing 6 hours aboard a stranded amusement ride as firefighters using ropes and harnesses safely rescued around 21 people stuck 100 feet in the air at Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm.

The riders, both children and adults, were harnessed to firefighters and hugging them tightly as they were lowered one-by-one from the Sky Cabin Friday night. It's a slower ride designed to provide panoramic views.

At about 2 p.m., the Sky Cabin ride stopped approximately 100 feet in the air, Knotts Berry Farm told CBS2. Maintenance crews made several unsuccessful attempts to bring the ride down before contacting the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA).

A statement read: "We have been in constant contact with the seventeen guests on board, all of which are safe with no injuries."

CBS2 learned the number of trapped passengers may have been as high as 22.

The OCFA said that four technical rescue teams were called to the park just before 5 p.m.

"What we're gonna do right now is formulate a plan on exactly how to bring them down," Capt. Larry Kurtz told CBS2 said early in the evening.

By 6:30 p.m., the rescuers had climbed to the top of the ride, about 225-feet up, and rappelled down to the trapped passengers in the cabin. At around 7:15 p.m., the OCFA began rappelling people to safety using a line and a harness. Women and children were being rescued first. As of 9 p.m., 11 people had been rescued. One little girl clung to a firefighter as a rope lowered her to the ground.

Eddie Kim told CBS2s Stacey Butler that three of his children were on the ride when it stalled.

"When my two daughters came down, my eight-year-old girl was crying when she came down," Kim said.

The OCFA tried to bring in a cherry picker lift that would have allowed for multiple people to be rescued at once. However, that attempt failed and firefighters were forced to resort to rappelling one person at a time.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the ride to stall.

Knotts Berry Farm describes the Sky Cabin, which was built in the 1970's, as a fully enclosed revolving observation ride.

On Friday evening, around 10:05 p.m., Knotts issued an official statement about the incident.

They said all 20 guests and one ride operator were safely on the ground by 9:54 p.m.

They also confirmed that the ride got stuck around 2 p.m. The statement also said the ride would be closed until the park's investigation into the cause of the incident is completed.



