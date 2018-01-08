At least 30 intersections closed in Tampa because of bursting pipes

TAMPA -- You might be hard-pressed to drive around the city this week, without running into some barricades somewhere.

So far, there have been more than 30 water main ruptures, likely as a result of our colder temperatures, and now a warming trend allowing those expanded pipes to contract.

FORECAST: It's warming up across Tampa Bay

Coming up tonight on 10 News you'll hear from the city and what their attack plan is, along with commuters affected by all of this and even businesses who are being hurt by road closures.

