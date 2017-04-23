Athlete dies during IRONMAN competition

Runners take part in the IRONMAN North American Championship Texas triathlon in The Woodlands on April 22. (Photo: Brandi Smith, KHOU)

The WOODLANDS, Texas - A local man died while competing in the IRONMAN triathlon in The Woodlands on Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County Pct. 3, they were notified around 8:30 a.m. that a 54-year-old man needed medical attention at the end of the swim portion of the competition.

Authorities said CPR was immediately administered. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The athlete's name hasn't been released at this time.

Authorities said this was the man's seventh IRONMAN competition, and he lived in The Woodlands.

IRONMAN officials provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our athletes at today’s IRONMAN North American Championship Texas triathlon. The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of Saturday’s race and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated. Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we have been in contact with and will continue to support. As with any event of this nature, we will work with the local authorities to gather all the details on how this incident occurred and will continue to do everything possible to provide a safe environment for our athletes.”

More than 2,600 athletes were registered to compete in the 2017 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN North American Championship Texas triathlon.

