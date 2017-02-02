ATM skimmer device found in downtown Tampa

Tampa Police said that two unknown suspects placed a skimming device at the ATM located at the GTE Federal Credit Union at 601 Ashley Drive. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA -- Customers who have recently used the ATM at the GTE Federal Credit Union at 601 Ashley Drive North in downtown Tampa between January 21 and January 29 should check their statements for potential fraud.

Tampa Police recovered a skimmer device at the branch after it was discovered by a customer.

Images from video surveillance released by TPD showed two unknown suspects who possibly placed the skimmer around 9:23 p.m. on January 21.

The suspects are described as Hispanic or Indian men between 30 and 39 years in age.

A reward of up to $3,000 was offered by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects seen in the photos. To be eligible for the reward leave an anonymous tip by calling 800-873-8477, going online or by using the P3Tips mobile app.





