AT&T outage prevents customers from making 911 emergency calls

HOUSTON - An outage with AT&T is preventing wireless customers from making 911 emergency calls.

The outage is believed to be affecting customers' cell phones nationwide.

AT&T is aware of the issue and sent out a statement Wednesday evening saying, "We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we're working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Several police departments throughout Texas have sent out messages on Twitter about the outage, including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

If you are on @ATT Network there is a problem if you try to call 911. This may be a Nationwide issue. We are looking into the problem now. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 9, 2017

Per @ArtAcevedo - AT&T cell phones cannot dial out 911 nationwide right now. For those cell users in Houston dial 713-884-3131 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2017

9-1-1 is unable to receive calls from AT&T cell phone users; customers must call 3-1-1 for emergencies until further notice. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 9, 2017

It has been reported across the North Texas area as well as other states that @AT&T mobile users are experiencing... https://t.co/4wDYd3W4pZ — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 9, 2017

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they've been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.

