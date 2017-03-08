WTSP
AT&T outage prevents customers from making 911 emergency calls

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:55 PM. EST March 08, 2017

HOUSTON - An outage with AT&T is preventing wireless customers from making 911 emergency calls.

The outage is believed to be affecting customers' cell phones nationwide.

AT&T is aware of the issue and sent out a statement Wednesday evening saying, "We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we're working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience." 

Several police departments throughout Texas have sent out messages on Twitter about the outage, including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they've been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.

