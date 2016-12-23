Attempted murder suspect arrested in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - An attempted-murder suspect has been arrested after a high-speed chase through two counties.



Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson tells local media that 27-year-old Garrison Cooke, who is wanted on an attempted-murder charge, was driving in east Orange County when a deputy spotted him.



The deputy tried to pull Cooke over, but he sped off. Williamson says that as they approached the UCF area, the deputy stopped following Cooke.



Cooke fled to Seminole County. Deputies there stopped him in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Brevard County.



Williamson says there was a woman in the vehicle that Cooke wouldn't let out.



Cooke was arrested on charges of kidnapping, grand theft, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and the attempted-murder charge. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

