Attention nurses! Grab a free Cinnabon during National Nurse Week

Cinnamon Breakfast Bun (Photo: Jeff Metzger)

(WVEC) -- Cinnabon is offering free sweet treats to all nurses for National Nurse Week.

The national week will run from May 6 until May 12.

Participating Cinnabon locations are offering a choice of free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon, or a four-count of their newest addition, BonBites.

Nurses must present their medical ID badge at the counter.

National Nurse Week originated in 1982. The week is celebrated annually, ending on Florence Nightingale's Birthday.

For more information or to find a Cinnabon near you, visit the Cinnabon website.

