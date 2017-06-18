Attorney: Castile family will file civil suit

Valerie Castile seethed with rage, lamenting what she calls the lack of justice for African American people in this country. (Photo: Ben Garvin)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The family of Philando Castile will file a civil suit after the officer who killed him was found not guilty on all counts in criminal court Friday.

The attorney for Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, said Saturday that a civil lawsuit will be filed against Officer Jeronimo Yanez in federal court.

Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter and dangerous discharge of a firearm on Friday, after jurors deliberated for five days.

Castile was killed the night of July 6, 2016, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Yanez fired seven shots in a matter of seconds, fatally wounding Castile with two shots to the heart. Bullets fired by the officer came within inches of Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, in the passenger seat and Reynolds' 4-year-old daughter in the back seat.

"I'm mad as hell right now, yes I am," shouted Castile. "My first born, No. 1 son, dead, here in Minnesota. Under the circumstances, just because he's a police officer, that makes it OK. Now, they got free reign."

© 2017 KARE-TV