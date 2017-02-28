Auburndale woman dies in early morning fire

One woman died in a fire early Tuesday monring in Auburndale. Two men and one woman escaped the fire unharmed. (Photo: Polk County Fire Rescue)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- An early morning fire in an Auburndale manufactured home resulted in the death of one woman, Polk Fire Rescue reported Tuesday.

Two men and another female were able to escape the fire unharmed. PCFR said that of the three dogs which lived at the house, only one was located.

Neither the occupants nor the victim have been identified.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, located at 2416 Winter Ridge Drive, around 4:26 a.m. and found that the home was engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.

PCFR posted images on Facebook showing the extent of the fire.





The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is determining the cause of the fire and Polk County Sheriff's Office is handling the death investigation.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)