Audio clip released in Ind. double homicide

Liberty German (left) and Abigail Williams (Photo: Provided)

DELPHI, Ind. — "Down the hill."

Those are the three chilling words, muttered by an unknown man, heard in a video captured by 14-year-old Liberty German's cellphone about the time of her death last week near Delphi.

The short sentence heard in the recording, which was played during a Wednesday news conference, is the only portion of the video released at the time.

Indiana State Police Capt. David Bursten said investigators possess more footage from German's phone, but are they not publishing it because "it's germane to (the ongoing) investigation" into a recent double homicide.

ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum called German a hero for turning on her phone's video camera in time to depict and record the voice of her assailant.

"This young lady is a hero, there’s no doubt," he said. "To have enough presence of mind to activate that video system on her cellphone, to record what we believe is criminal behavior that's about to occur."

Authorities also posted the audio to Indiana State Police's website in hopes someone will recognize the man's voice.

Visit www.in.gov/isp/files/Delphi_male_voice_loop.mp3 to hear the recording.

Police now are offering a $41,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The FBI, Indiana Packers, Lafayette Savings and Loans and a local family donated money toward the reward.

Tips can be called in anonymously at 844-459-5786 or emailed to abbyandlibbytips@cacoshrf.com.

The news conference came after police widened their search for a suspect one week after the deaths of German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

On Feb. 15, police released a grainy image of a subject walking along an abandoned railroad bridge which was believed to be taken at the time of the girls' disappearance.

For days, police declined to label the man a suspect or comment on who took the photo and where it was captured.

Lafayette Journal & Courier