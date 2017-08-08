Australian café charges 18 percent man tax

A newly opened café in Australia is garnering the praise and ire of social media all because of one little chalkboard and the “house rules” written upon it. (Photo: Paige Cardona via Twitter)

A newly opened café in Australia is garnering the praise and ire of social media all because of one little chalkboard and the “house rules” written upon it.

The staff at Handsome Her tout their café as a place that focuses on “female empowerment, social responsibility and environmental justice,” according to its Facebook page.

After a picture of the café’s rules were posted to Twitter, many took to social media to laud it, while others criticized it.

Highlighting wage gap in a very tangible wayand creating spaces for and by women 👌 As long as it's trans inclusive it sounds great ❤️ — Margot Fink (@margot_fink) August 3, 2017

There is no wage gap ffs! Look at the heads of westpac for example does she earn less? Does the local cafe workers get paid less? No 😂 — Tas (@imfat78) August 5, 2017

Wage gap is a lie. It is an earnings gap meaning woman don't work same amount of hours compared to men. — American::AllMyLIFE! (@MarkSim16984141) August 7, 2017

I love it. Especially if it creates an environment where women feel safe — Erin Riley (@erinrileyau) August 3, 2017

The chalkboard rules read:

Rule #1: Women have priority seating.

Rule #2: Men will be charged an 18% premium to reflect the gender pay gap (2016) which is donated to a women’s service.

Rule #3: Respect goes both ways.

“Well, it's been a hectic couple of days,” staff wrote on the café’s Facebook page. “Who would have thought one little chalkboard would cause such a stir?”

Staff went on to detail just how much attention the sign garnered, with men and women praising the café’s rules, and other commenters called staff sexist.

“I had a woman bring her daughters in today and when she came up to the till and saw our gorgeous vulva stones and our period sticker packs she beamed, thanked us for what we were doing and said ‘what a beautiful place to take my daughters’ ... I swelled with pride. We've had men travel across town to visit us and pay "the man tax" and throw some extra in the donation jar - guys, you're pretty neat.”

The post gathered so much attention, staff had to add a comment filter. Staff apologized to those positive commenters whose comments might have been hidden as a result of the filter.

“Apologies if any of your positive comments are hidden,” staff wrote. “Due to the influx of love letter from some of our warmest fans we have had to put a string of security measures in place which automatically removes comments.”

Mind you, the café opened just three days before this message was posted to Facebook.

