Authorities recover firefighter's stolen pickup after it was stolen during Good Samaritan act

An off-duty firefighter whose truck was stolen while he was helping someone in a crash is getting his vehicle back after it was reclaimed by authorities.

Friday, First Coast News got a hold of dashcam video, that captured the whole thing!

We spoke to that firefighter who says he is disgusted that someone would do this.

"I was on the phone with my wife, just hey I'm on my way home."

Mitchell Johnson, a marine corps veteran and firefighter with Jacksonville fire rescue department says he was driving home when a car crashed in front of him.

"I had to do something."

He instinctively got out of his truck to help.

"I wasn't thinking about myself,” he said.”I was thinking about how bad are the people in the vehicle … what could their possible injuries be … what can I do to keep them alive long enough until rescue can get there."

While Johnson was helping the crash victims, two men got in his truck and drove off. A strangers dashcam video captured all the action.

You can see Johnson running after the thieves. Eventually the truck came to a halt thanks to this fence on Myrtle Ave and 19th just around the block.

"I'm waving my hands screaming for him to stop, stop get out of the car, get out of the car. I felt him take it from reverse to drive and the vehicle began to move forward and I had no other option, either get run over or move out of the way," Johnson said.

He says the men got away in his gold 2008 F250 that he bought just a few weeks ago.

"It's disgusting, it's the lowest thing on earth to do," he said.

But told me without any hesitation … he will always help someone in need.

"I would do it again no matter what because I try to treat everybody I go to as I would want to be treated," he said.

