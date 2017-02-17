Authorities release damage report from Polk wildfires

Sections of State Road 60 and County Road 630 are closed due to smoke from a brush fire. Polk County Fire Rescue

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities have released the initial damage report from the widespread wildfires that swept through the Indian Lakes Estates and River Ranch areas.

Polk County Fire Rescue shared a map showing the scope of the damage. They said that in total, 5,472 acres were burned. 12 homes and 100 hunting camps were also damaged or destroyed during Wednesday's fires.

Firefighters are continuing to deal with the remnants of the fires on Friday. A combination of smoke and fog closed State Road 60 and County Road 630 for several hours due to limited visibility. All roads were reopened around 9:30 a.m.

State Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam was part of an aerial tour of the damage assessment.

Putnam later addressed the media about the wildfire damage and gave the latest update on Friday's conditions.

Late Thursday afternoon, Polk Fire Rescue Fire posted on its Facebook page that activity was picking up in the River Ranch Hunt Club area due to three fire breakouts: one north of State Road 60 and two south of State Road 60. Northwest winds were keeping the fire away from the Indian Lakes Estates property.

