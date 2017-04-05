Autistic boy missing in Pasco County

Pasco County deputies are trying to find an autistic 17-year-old boy missing from home.

John McDonald Keene, of New Port Richey, was last seen leaving his residence on Humboldt Avenue on his black BMX bike about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He has autism and takes medication. Deputies said he may be difficult to communicate with.

He attends Mitchell High School. There are no known locations he frequents other than school, which has been checked. Previously he has been found riding his bike in the neighborhood.

He is 5-foot-9, 120 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, gray basketball shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information please contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488.

