Automated strawberry picker could save farmers money

The automated picker is designed to move through fields, spot the ripe fruit and pick it.

DUETTE, Fla. -- Strawberry growers in Tampa Bay have dealt with high operating costs and low profits.

That could change, thanks to technology.

At G & D Farms, engineers are working on a machine that can move through fields, spot ripe strawberries and pick them without a driver.

A demo of the prototype didn't work every time, but was precise when it did.

“Some days it works great,” said Scott Jantz of Harvest CROO Robotics. “Other days, we've exercised things and broken some things, then you guys show up.”

When the machine is complete, it’ll be able to cover more than eight acres in a single day, Jantz said.

“It does not take weekends off. It does not go to church. It does not ask for a pay check,” another engineer, Alexander Figueroa, said. “The only thing it needs is diesel and empty boxes, and it will run.”

This kind of technology could save farmers a lot of money. It's expensive to bring in workers from other countries to pick the berries.

Kenneth Parker of the Florida Strawberry Growers Association doesn't think it'll affect jobs of domestic workers.

“But it may make us less reliant, in the future many years from now, on guest workers that came in from other countries,” he explained.

The strawberry industry has pumped millions into the project. Engineers hope to have it up and running full time by next growing season.

