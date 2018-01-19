(USA Today) (Photo: David Manning)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died from blunt force trauma, with drowning as a contributing factor, when his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey in November, according to an autopsy report obtained by our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

Halladay was found in about six feet of water with a blood-alcohol content level of 0.01, the Times said. Evidence of amphetamine, morphine and a drug typically used to treat insomnia were found in his system, the Times said.

Halladay's ICON 15 aircraft flew very close to homes and near the water before crashing on Nov. 8, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Halladay, 40, was an all-star pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. He lived on Odessa and coached baseball at Calvary Christian High School, where his oldest son played.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV