Baby dies after being left in hot car in Florida

A seven-week-old baby is dead after deputies say the child was left in a family vehicle for several hours.

It happened in Okaloosa County Sunday. Deputies received a 911 call at around 9:30pm when the child was found dead by a family member inside a van at a home in Mary Esther.

According to deputies, the family member who discovered the child was not aware that the child’s mother had put her in a rear-facing car seat in the vehicle after church at around 12:45pm.

An investigation is underway.

