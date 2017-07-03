WTSP
Close

Baby dies after being left in hot car in Florida

WTSP 3:42 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

A seven-week-old baby is dead after deputies say the child was left in a family vehicle for several hours.

It happened in Okaloosa County Sunday.  Deputies received a 911 call at around 9:30pm when the child was found dead by a family member inside a van at a home in Mary Esther.

According to deputies, the family member who discovered the child was not aware that the child’s mother had put her in a rear-facing car seat in the vehicle after church at around 12:45pm.

An investigation is underway. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Child dies in hot car during family reunion

WTSP

Officials: Mom locked toddlers in hot car to teach a 'lesson'

WTSP

Cop uses lunch cooler to save 2 puppies left inside hot car

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories