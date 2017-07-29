Baby gator wanders into Land O'Lakes driveway

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. -- Gators in yards in southwest Florida is nothing new, but this might be one of the smallest we’ve seen!

Brianna Holmes sent us this photo of a baby gator that was in her driveway in Land O’Lakes Friday night. She says that she and her mother were pulling into their driveway last night when they saw something unusual.

After flashing their lights, they realized it was a baby gator.

There was an officer on duty on their street at the time so they flagged him down and he managed to capture it and put it in a little plastic tub. He then took it to a nearby lake and released it.

