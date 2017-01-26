Baby in a box? A trend overseas has made its way to the U.S.

Baby in a box. It may sound like a strange concept, but it could help reduce infant mortality rates. And now it’s being offered here in the United States.

The CEO of ‘The Baby Box Company’ says her company is working with New Jersey officials to offer parents a baby box full of essential baby items…and that box doubles as a crib!

“We’re going to be partnering to actually ensure that every expecting mother has access to a free baby box,” Baby Box Company CEO Jennifer Clary said. “It’s something that we can provide for every infant under the age of 6 months.”

Clary says the box promotes the safest way for an infant to sleep -- on their back in their own sleep space without loose toys or blankets. It’s designed to be the spot where infants sleep for the first six months of life, which is when 90 percent of SIDS cases occur.

The boxes originated in Finland, where the government subsidizes the baby boxes. It’s seen as a rite of passage for new parents. They’re credited with with dramatically lowering the infant mortality rate in Finland, the U.K. and Canada.

Dr. Kathie McCans worked to bring the program to the U.S. She said she learned new safety information from the boxes.

“We need to change care takers’ knowledge about what constitutes safe sleep.” McCans said. “And if I as a pediatrician didn’t know all that I should have known or could have known, then I can only imagine that others don’t necessarily have that knowledge, either.”

Families are only eligible for the box after completing an online safety survey.

