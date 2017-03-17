Baby pulled from vehicle in lake expected to survive

A baby which was pulled from this submerged vehicle in Silver Lake is expected to survive. (Photo: KMOV)

HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOX/AP) – The baby boy rescued from a vehicle submerged this morning in Silver Lake is expected to survive.

The details of Thursday’s two ‘inter-related’ deaths in Madison County, Illinois, were told at a 4 p.m. news conference with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Glen Carbon Police Department.

Authorities called Highland EMS’ Todd Zobrist a “hero” after he swam about 50 to 75 feet into the 45-degree water and pulled the unresponsive 3-month-old from the vehicle.

Todd Zobrist (Photo: Courtesy of the Highland Police Department)

Zobrist performed CPR on the child on the roof of the submerged SUV.

The infant was treated at a St. Louis hospital after the incident, and is expected to be released Friday.

Our previous reporting is as follows:

Authorities say the baby was the only occupant found in the car that went into Silver Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday in Highland, Illinois, about 30 miles east of St. Louis. The infant was rescued and emergency workers performed CPR before the child was flown to St. Louis. The child’s condition was not immediately known.

Though no one else was found in the car, the Illinois Department of Conservation had a boat on the lake searching the water.

Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White says it is possible the case is related to a house fire in nearby Glen Carbon, Illinois, that killed one person. He did not elaborate.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the following information:

“Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that his agency is investigating two inter-related incident that involves the deaths of two Madison County residents. These death investigations, although appearing to be related, are underway in the Highland, Illinois and Glen Carbon, Illinois area. The investigations remain active and fluid at this time. In accordance with normal and routine procedure, establishment of positive identification and proper notification of the next of kin will be made before any release of victim identities. Media releases will be coordinated with the investigating law enforcement agencies of jurisdiction. No further release of information from the Madison County Coroner’s Office is anticipated today.”

