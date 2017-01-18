Babysitter arrested in child train death

Hunter Fink, 2, was killed and his sister, Maddie, 4, was injured in a train accident in Zephyrhills. Facebook photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The woman responsible for caring for a two-year-old boy Hunter Fink and his 4-year-old sister will face a charge of aggravated child neglect after Hunter was hit and killed by a train near Zephyrhills.

The tragic accident happened on December 12 when Heather Jean Henderson was babysitting for the father of Hunter and Maddie. Henderson and another adult male, Cody Williams, were attempting to take the children to play in the water on property that runs parallel to the tracks, relatives told 10News.

According to the incident report, Pasco Sheriff's Office said that Henderson "knowingly and willfully" brought the two children to railroad tracks that were marked with no trespassing signs. Henderson allegedly led the children onto a 200-foot trestle elevated eight feet off the ground when they were caught unaware of an oncoming CSX train.

The train hit both Hunter and Henderson. Hunter suffered fatal injuries to his head and neck while Henderson was seriously injured and transported by helicopter to an area hospital. 4-year-old Maddie was saved by Williams, who was able to throw the child out of the path of the train.

PSO interviewed Henderson and said that she admitted that she was not allowed to walk on the train tracks and should not have brought the children onto the trestle.

Henderson was booked Wednesday for a charge of child neglect with serious injury. She has $10,000 bond and will be held at the Land O'Lakes Jail.





(© 2017 WTSP)