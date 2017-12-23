BAH HUMBUG! Woman accused of taking holiday card meant for mailman

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Christmas card was meant for Roseanne Chiaramonte's mail carrier.

But Chiarmonte walked into her Keene Road home on Friday and found Deborah Margaret McClung holding the card with $25 inside, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

"Chiaramonte discovered the suspect...standing in her laundry room holding the envelope that was meant for her mail carrier," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Chiaramonte asked McClung what she was doing and McClung responded, 'The mailman does not come down here, I will bring it to him.' McClung opened the envelope. Chiaramonte asked McClung to return the envelope. McClung handed the envelope to Chiaramonte and left through the back door of

the residence."

Deputies spotted McClung's vehicle the next day.

"Deputies discovered addressed envelopes and mail from approximately 20 residences throughout the Clearwater area inside of the vehicle," the sheriff's office said. "They also found Amazon packages including Fitbit fitness trackers and new clothing with the tags still intact."

McClung, 61, of Francis Drive in Clearwater, admitted to the incident at Chiaramonte's home, but became uncooperative when asked about the other items in her vehicle, deputies said.

She was arrested for burglary to an occupied structure and probation violation.

Additional grand theft charges are probable, deputies said.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2017 WTSP-TV