Ballots mailed out for vote on Rowdies stadium

Fans cheer on the Rowdies at Saturday night's game.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) -- The Tampa Bay Rowdies are vying for a spot with Major League Soccer, the top soccer league in the United States. Part of their plan is to make big changes to their waterfront stadium in St. Petersburg, but it’s up to voters to decide if they want that.

The team's owner said he's willing to put up $80 million of his own money to make game day even better for fans. He wants to renovate the stadium on its existing site, without taking away any of the signature waterfront views.

“You can't ask for more as a supporter, as someone who loves this game,” said Adam Williams, a fan at Saturday night’s game.

Ashby Green, another fan, agreed.

“I don't know why you wouldn't get behind somebody who wants to dump money into our city,” he said.

Joan Boomsma lives a few miles from the stadium. She said any upgrades to the stadium should be a private endeavor.

Boomsma mailed in her “yes” vote for the renovations, because the team doesn’t plan to use taxpayer dollars.

“Not everybody likes soccer, not everybody likes football, not everybody likes baseball,” she explained.

Despite some complaints about noise and potential parking issues downtown, there seems to be a lot of support for the plan.

Ballots have already been mailed out. The election is on May 2.



