Barricaded suspect fires at Polk deputies; SWAT team on scene

10News Staff , WTSP 5:35 PM. EST February 22, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Polk County Sheriff's Office SWAT is currently engaged with a barricaded and armed suspect in a home in Lake Alfred.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies. No deputies were injured.

The suspect is reportedly the only person inside the home

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a briefing at 6:30 p.m. at the Winter Haven airport. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)


