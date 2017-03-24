Bartow officer fired after racist Facebook post

Christine Arribas

A Bartow police officer who posted a comment on Facebook comparing former President Barack Obama to a gorilla has lost her job.

Our news partners at the Lakeland Ledger reported Christina Arribas was fired late Thursday.

Arribas was placed on leave earlier this month over the November post, which read, "This year we lost two gorillas. One is in heaven, and one is moving out of the White House. One will be missed, one will not be."

A letter to Arribas from Police Chief Joe Hall cited her inability to testify in court proceedings as the reason for her firing. A state attorney notified her that he would no longer accept her testimony.

For more, read the story in the Ledger.

© 2017 WTSP-TV