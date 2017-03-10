Bartow police officer on paid leave after questionable Facebook post

A screenshot of the comment made by Bartow Ofc. Christina Arribas was reported to the department. She has been placed on paid administrative leave. (Photo: Bartow Police Department)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A Bartow Police Department officer was placed on paid leave after she posted an insensitive Facebook comment comparing former president Barack Obama to a gorilla.

Officer Christina Arribas was also given a notice of pre-disciplinary action for the post posted under her Facebook name "Chrissy GillRakers" which said, "Yes. This year we lost two gorillas. One is in heaven and one is moving out of the White House. One will be missed. One will not be."

The comment was found along with pictures of Arribas in uniform.

Arribas, who has served with the police department since 2006, could face possible termination following the conclusion of disciplinary procedures.

BPD Chief Joe Hall did not release a statement about the comment due to him serving in a disciplinary role over the officer.

