Trump order leaves Bay area man, wife stuck in Iran

ANKARA, Turkey -- “If we were trying to hide anything we wouldn’t be on your news channel,” says David Basch, who is from Land O’ Lakes.

Florida resident David Basch and his wife, Fatemah, who is from Iran, have lived overseas for the past couple of years. But in 2 weeks, they were ready to hop on a plane so they could call the Bay area home.

“After one year of waiting and doing whatever they wanted and just 2 days before appointment they just cancel for no reason,” says Basch.

They say since President Trump signed an executive order that includes banning Iranians from entering the country for 90 days, Fatemah’s meeting with the U.S. Embassy in Turkey was cancelled.

“We were somewhat hopeful they would allow us to go through interview on Tuesday. Even if we were approved in that point in time because that’s final step in process and couldn’t give us visa in 90 days, at least we would have that behind us. But the fact that they cancelled appointment and stopped process immediately, even if they wanted to be more stringent we have no problem, no issues at all with vetting. It proves we want to be safe and that’s not an issue. The issue is they basically pulled rug (out from under) under our feet,” says Basch.

“Just being Iranian, did I have a choice to be born in Iran? No. It’s not fair to judge people that everyone from Iran or this religion, that religion, It’s not fair. It’s not right,” says Basch.

Now the two are stuck in a country that the U.S. Embassy has been determined to be not safe for Americans to travel to with no place to go.

“At the end of the day we spent last 11 months following every rule, paying immigration attorney, paying all fees to U.S. government, we’ve done absolute best to make sure we have been vetted,” says Basch. “Iran, just few hours after executive orders, they banned Americans from Iran. It’s political, government fight and we’re all stuck in it.”

The Baschs have reached out to Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Bill Nelson’s office for any help.

