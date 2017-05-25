Liz Reed believes her son Ricky's death is tied to other cancer cases among students in Bradenton.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla.- The old school building was torn down in 1998.

It was on the same property as the current Bayshore High on 34th Street West in Bradenton. Many families say a new school couldn't fix the problems deep under ground.

Families got the meeting they’ve been waiting for, one between Manatee County commissioners, the school board and health department.

Dozens came demanding action.

“Can somebody please make a decision? What happens next? Who’s doing the testing,” one mother whose son is in remissions told the group.

Others came looking for answers. One mom has a son attending Bayshore High School.

“How do I know what my son is going to get?" she asked. "When is he going to get it? A lot of people have died.”

Among them, Liz Reed’s son Ricky, who died of a rare bone cancer at 18. He is one of 88 alumni or staff from Bayshore High School who’ve died from cancer.

The Bayshore group have identified more than 400 alumni or staff who’ve been diagnosed with cancer or an autoimmune disease.

Reed brought a photo of her son and a Happy Birthday balloon to the meeting.

“Tomorrow is Ricky’s 39th birthday and I want them to realize every year for 21 years we’ve celebrated his birthday with a balloon nothing else,” she said.

How would she rather be celebrating with him?

“Being able to see him grow, get married, have children."

Families blame what they say are toxic chemicals from the school’s four underground wells, two of which remain at the school, used for irrigation.

The school district says testing from 25 years ago showed normal levels.

Reed says, “It needs to be checked thoroughly, go through all records do more testing.”

County officials say before doing any more testing, the health department must determine if these cases are actual cancer clusters connected to the school.

“Then we can determine what type of testing should be done. If we do another test on the wells now, we’re doing a shotgun approach,” a county official tells the group.

During today’s joint meeting, the county says the underground water doesn’t impact the school — it flows away from the campus.

But that doesn’t reassure these families.

As Reed wrapped up her speech, she held up her son's photo and asked, “Tomorrow, take a moment to remember his face and care enough to find answers.”

After the three-hour long meeting, the three sides decided for the health department to take the lead, determine whether the cancer cases qualify as a cancer cluster. Then they can decide what type of ground testing is needed.

