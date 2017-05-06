Be on the lookout for missing Marion Co. man

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man they say may be in danger.

David J. Raney was last seen in the area of 17300 NE Highway 315 in Ft. McCoy. That’s in Marion County. Raney, 32, stands 6’2” and weighs around 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown button-up shirt with jeans and black slides.

He reportedly made comments that have his family and law enforcement concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-8181.





